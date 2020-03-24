Amazon Prime Members Get 5 Free Games In March 2020

As part of Twitch Prime, the streaming service offers free games to Twitch and Amazon Prime Members every month, and March 2020 is no exception. In case you aren’t familiar with the program, if you link your Twitch account to your Amazon Prime membership or sign up for Twitch Prime, you get five free games–usually smaller indies–and in-game loot for popular online multiplayer games. It’s one of the lesser-known perks of Amazon Prime, but you shouldn’t overlook it.

This month subscribers can snag Furi, a stellar action shoot-em-up featuring a series of increasingly challenging boss fights. The science-fiction aesthetic coupled with the stylish color palette makes for a captivating atmosphere, and the gameplay is fast and fun. You can also grab Epistory – Typing Chronicles, a gorgeous action-adventure set in a world made of origami; Whispers of a Machine, a 2019 point-and-click adventure starring an augmented special agent; Bomber Crew, a World War II strategy game; and Mugsters, a physics-based puzzler filled with aliens.

Along with the free games, you can claim new in-game loot for Apex Legends, Destiny 2, and FIFA 20. Fans of FIFA 20’s Ultimate Team mode can grab the Twitch Prime Player Pack, which includes an 81+ overall item and four rare gold player items. Destiny 2’s latest batch of in-game loot is live now and includes new Exotics, including the Praxic Finery Sparrow, Sails of Osiris ship, and Poultry Petting emote.

Starting March 20, Twitch Prime subscribers can also grab an exclusive Doom Eternal skin that makes the Doom Slayer look like a pink unicorn.

You can start claiming free games and loot from Twitch Prime by linking your Twitch account to your Amazon Prime account. If you’re not a current Amazon Prime subscriber, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial before taking the plunge on the $119 per year membership.