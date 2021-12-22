For the third time in a MONTH, Amazon Web Services has gone down, causing issues for Slack and the Epic Games Store.

The possible outage began at 7:08 a.m., according to Down Detector, and has only gotten worse since 8:23 a.m.

A total of 1,443 reports have been sent out by users.

This isn’t the first time this month that Amazon has faced a supply shortage.

