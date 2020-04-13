Amazon will allow sellers to ship non-essential items this week according to new report

Source: Android Central
What you need to know
- Some third-party sellers will be able to resume shipments to Amazon warehouses this week.
- Amazon paused non-essential inbound shipments back in March.
- Quantities will be limited as Amazon continues to prioritize essential items.
After temporarily pausing inbound shipments to its warehouses of non-essential items, Amazon is once again getting ready to allow sellers to have products delivered to warehouses to be sold. According to a statement from Amazon to CNBC, third-party sellers will be able to resume sending limited quantities of items that are non-essential to warehouses later this week. Amazon continues to focus on prioritizing essential items, but will begin refilling stock of other items and ensuring its partners can keep items stocked in warehouses.
Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more
The spokesperson for Amazon said:
“We appreciate our selling partners’ patience as we prioritize products for customers and adhere to extensive health and safety measures in our fulfillment centers to protect our employees. We will share more details with our selling partners later this week.”
Third-party sellers were still able to sell on Amazon through the changes, but the companies couldn’t use the “Fulfilled by Amazon” (FBA) service which offers Prime-speed shipping and more. These new changes should mean that some of the items you’ve seen shipping delays on at Amazon will be able to ship to your home much faster. Amazon has been adding more staffing to accomodate the orders, and has even added virtual grocery lines to help making shopping easier for customers.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
OnePlus 8 Pro hands-on video shows off the 120Hz display in action
Leaked specs and blurry images are one thing, but to see the display for the upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro in a clear and purposeful video is a whole other spectacle.
Here’s everything we know about the LG G9!
LG consistently releases a new entry in its G-series as its first flagship of each year, and for 2020, we’re expecting to get the LG G9. Whether you’re interested in specs, price, or something in between, here’s everything we know about the phone!
Fitbit Charge 4 review: The best fitness tracker just got better
The Fitbit Charge 3 debuted back in 2018 as one of the best fitness trackers on the market, and now with the Charge 4, Fitbit’s taking that same formula and cranking it up to 11.
Which Android tablets you should buy and which to steer clear of
There is some truth to the saying “you get what you pay for,” and while not every great Android tablet has to cost a fortune, some of the really affordable ones are really cheap for a reason. Here are some Android tablets worth forking over some money for and some you should probably pass by.