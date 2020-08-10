Amazon’s BIG Summer Sale Event offers back to school savings on tech, decor & more

Prime Day may be postponed for the time being, but Amazon isn’t leaving shoppers empty-handed this summer. The BIG Summer Sale Event is now live and you might just find many of the deals we’d normally see during Prime Day — the only catch is that this time, no one needs a Prime membership to score these low prices. With savings on home decor, fashion, toys, office essentials, tools, gaming accessories, and more, this isn’t a sale to be missed.

Summer Savings Amazon’s BIG Summer Sale Event

Amazon’s BIG Summer Sale Event is offering discounts on school supplies, tech accessories, home decor, pet products, and so much more. Limited Time Only See at Amazon

Amazon’s BIG Summer Sale Event is offering discounts in just about every category on the site, and you don’t even need a Prime membership to score these savings. You can find quite a bit of school supplies in the sale as well, though if this is a major concern, you might want to check out our guide to this year’s best back-to-school deals. Before you head to Amazon to check out all the deals for yourself, we’ve listed a few of our favorite offers below.

Instant Savings :



Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker



The Instant Pot is nearly essential for families these days. This model combines seven appliances in one and is currently discounted by $20 for a limited time. $79.99 at Amazon

Light It Up :



Ring Solar Products



Select Ring devices are now on sale from $40 at Amazon, including solar pathway lights and Ring’s Solar Floodlight. These can be controlled using your smartphone or a compatible voice assistant. from $39.99 at Amazon

Hear Me Out :



Up to 65% off Beats Headphones



Amazon has a wide range of Beats headphones on sale this week, including the stellar Beats Solo3 wireless headphones that are currently discounted by $40! Shop at Amazon

Vac Vac Vac It Up :



Hoover Linx Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner



Amazon is currently offering $80 off the regular price of Hoover’s Linx Cordless Vacuum. Its lightweight, low profile design makes it easy to manuever underneath furniture and into tight spaces. $99.99 at Amazon

Hot Price :



Up to 20% off grilling accessories



Grill covers and mats, grilling sheets, scrapers, brushes, and more are on sale now to improve your grilling experience this summer. Save up to 20% now while supplies last. Shop at Amazon

Listen Up :



JBL Tune Series Headphones



Select JBL headphones are now on sale starting as low as $30, including wireless headphones and various color choices. from $30 at Amazon

Office Essentials :



Up to 20% off AmazonBasics Office and Education Essentials



From backpacks and back-to-school supplies to desk organizers and tape dispensers. Need something for your office? You might be able to save on it right here. Shop at Amazon

Smart Fun :



Up to 30% off select learning & technology toys



Amazon is a great place to shop for toys — especially when there’s a sale going on. This selection includes up to 30% off select STEM toys that can help your child learn as they play! Shop at Amazon

Live Large :



Up to 20% off outdoor furniture



Patio conversation sets, benches, hammocks and more are included in this selection of outdoor furniture. Amazon’s offering up to 20% off regular prices while the Summer Sale lasts. Shop at Amazon

Time To Eat! :



PetSafe Smart Feed 2nd Generation Automatic Dog and Cat Feeders



The PetSafe Smart Feed offers automatic feeders for your animals to ensure they’re well-fed throughout the day. Some models are even able to connect with your smartphone. from $19.95 at Amazon

The offers above are only a few of the many discounts available during Amazon’s BIG Summer Sale Event, so be sure to check out the entire sale before these deals come to an end!

Amazon offers free shipping on orders totaling $25 or more, though you could receive your order even faster with an Amazon Prime membership. If you’ve never been a member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free two-day shipping with no order minimum. You’ll also gain access to Prime perks like the Prime Video streaming service and exclusive members-only discounts.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.