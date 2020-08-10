Infosurhoy

Amazon’s BIG Summer Sale Event offers back to school savings on tech, decor & more

0
By on Technology

Prime Day may be postponed for the time being, but Amazon isn’t leaving shoppers empty-handed this summer. The BIG Summer Sale Event is now live and you might just find many of the deals we’d normally see during Prime Day — the only catch is that this time, no one needs a Prime membership to score these low prices. With savings on home decor, fashion, toys, office essentials, tools, gaming accessories, and more, this isn’t a sale to be missed.

Summer Savings

Amazon’s BIG Summer Sale Event

Amazon’s BIG Summer Sale Event is offering discounts on school supplies, tech accessories, home decor, pet products, and so much more.

Limited Time Only

  • See at Amazon

Amazon’s BIG Summer Sale Event is offering discounts in just about every category on the site, and you don’t even need a Prime membership to score these savings. You can find quite a bit of school supplies in the sale as well, though if this is a major concern, you might want to check out our guide to this year’s best back-to-school deals. Before you head to Amazon to check out all the deals for yourself, we’ve listed a few of our favorite offers below.

Check out all of the best VPN services you can use in 2020

  • Instant Savings: Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
  • Light It Up: Ring Solar Products
  • Hear Me Out: Up to 65% off Beats Headphones
  • Vac Vac Vac It Up: Hoover Linx Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
  • Hot Price: Up to 20% off grilling accessories
  • Listen Up: JBL Tune Series Headphones
  • Office Essentials: Up to 20% off AmazonBasics Office and Education Essentials
  • Smart Fun: Up to 30% off select learning & technology toys
  • Live Large: Up to 20% off outdoor furniture
  • Time To Eat!: PetSafe Smart Feed 2nd Generation Automatic Dog and Cat Feeders


Instant Savings:

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

The Instant Pot is nearly essential for families these days. This model combines seven appliances in one and is currently discounted by $20 for a limited time.

$79.99 at Amazon


Light It Up:

Ring Solar Products

Select Ring devices are now on sale from $40 at Amazon, including solar pathway lights and Ring’s Solar Floodlight. These can be controlled using your smartphone or a compatible voice assistant.

from $39.99 at Amazon


Hear Me Out:

Up to 65% off Beats Headphones

Amazon has a wide range of Beats headphones on sale this week, including the stellar Beats Solo3 wireless headphones that are currently discounted by $40!

Shop at Amazon


Vac Vac Vac It Up:

Hoover Linx Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon is currently offering $80 off the regular price of Hoover’s Linx Cordless Vacuum. Its lightweight, low profile design makes it easy to manuever underneath furniture and into tight spaces.

$99.99 at Amazon


Hot Price:

Up to 20% off grilling accessories

Grill covers and mats, grilling sheets, scrapers, brushes, and more are on sale now to improve your grilling experience this summer. Save up to 20% now while supplies last.

Shop at Amazon


Listen Up:

JBL Tune Series Headphones

Select JBL headphones are now on sale starting as low as $30, including wireless headphones and various color choices.

from $30 at Amazon


Office Essentials:

Up to 20% off AmazonBasics Office and Education Essentials

From backpacks and back-to-school supplies to desk organizers and tape dispensers. Need something for your office? You might be able to save on it right here.

Shop at Amazon


Smart Fun:

Up to 30% off select learning & technology toys

Amazon is a great place to shop for toys — especially when there’s a sale going on. This selection includes up to 30% off select STEM toys that can help your child learn as they play!

Shop at Amazon


Live Large:

Up to 20% off outdoor furniture

Patio conversation sets, benches, hammocks and more are included in this selection of outdoor furniture. Amazon’s offering up to 20% off regular prices while the Summer Sale lasts.

Shop at Amazon


Time To Eat!:

PetSafe Smart Feed 2nd Generation Automatic Dog and Cat Feeders

The PetSafe Smart Feed offers automatic feeders for your animals to ensure they’re well-fed throughout the day. Some models are even able to connect with your smartphone.

from $19.95 at Amazon

The offers above are only a few of the many discounts available during Amazon’s BIG Summer Sale Event, so be sure to check out the entire sale before these deals come to an end!

Amazon offers free shipping on orders totaling $25 or more, though you could receive your order even faster with an Amazon Prime membership. If you’ve never been a member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free two-day shipping with no order minimum. You’ll also gain access to Prime perks like the Prime Video streaming service and exclusive members-only discounts.

Have you listened to this week’s Android Central Podcast?

Every week, the Android Central Podcast brings you the latest tech news, analysis and hot takes, with familiar co-hosts and special guests.

  • Subscribe in Pocket Casts: Audio
  • Subscribe in Spotify: Audio
  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Have some fun

These are the best games for your Android phone

We’re rounding up the best games, free and premium, you should be playing today.

ACCESSORIZE!

What accessories did you buy for your Galaxy Note 20?

The Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra are capable devices on their own, but if you want to get the most out of them, you need some accessories. Here are the ones our AC forum members recommend getting.

Dollars and cents

The Galaxy Note 20 is the best and worst phone Samsung has ever made

The Galaxy Note 20 is a frustrating device, offering specs that don’t line-up with its $1000 price. Depending on how you look at it, it’s both one of the best and worst phones we’ve seen from Samsung in a long time.

Charge faster

Charge faster than ever with these fast chargers for the Fire HD 8 (2020)

Amazon finally smartened up and brought both USB-C and fast charging capabilities to the new Fire HD 8 (2020). As the rest of the world has largely moved away from microUSB, this is a long overdue change, but a welcome one nonetheless. Now that you’ll get fast charging on your Fire HD 8 (2020), you’ll need a great fast charger and these are our favorites.

Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Leave A Reply