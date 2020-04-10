Amazon’s New World will not be released until August 25th

The upcoming MMO New World from Amazon Game Studios is the next title to appear later. It will now be released for PC on August 25th. The closed beta will be released in July.

The developer revealed in an update that the recent Covid 19 coronavirus pandemic, along with the challenges of remote work, was the reason for the delay.

“Like most of our team, the global Covid 19 pandemic confiscated our entire team. While we’re still making great strides, developing an ambitious MMO like New World brought some challenges from afar. We want to make sure we have the time to make the title as good as possible for our players. For this reason, we decided to delay the release of the game to reach our quality limit as we will be working at home for the foreseeable future. ”

Alpha players will still be able to access the game and the development team will provide more details before launch. As the first game of the Amazon Game Studios plays New World on a fictional island where there are mysterious forces. The players arrive on the island and run counter to three different factions – The Lost, Angry Earth and Ancients – each with their own connection to the environment.





New World is one of many games that need to be delayed due to the recent pandemic. The list currently includes Mojang’s Minecraft Dungeons, Wasteland 3, The Last of Us 2 and Marvel’s Iron Man VR. We will see if there are any further potential delays in the coming months. Cyberpunk 2077 According to the developer, it should appear punctually in September after it has already been moved from April to autumn.

The game would actually have been released for PC in May 2020.