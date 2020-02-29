AMD Ryzen 7 4800H performed well against the background of Comet Lake-H chips in Geekbench

This spring, notebooks based on the new AMD Ryzen 4000 series processors, as well as Intel Comet Lake-H processors, should appear on the market. Therefore, it is not surprising that more and more details are gradually appearing about their performance, and thanks to the Geekbench benchmark database, we can now compare the upcoming mobile flagships of Intel and AMD.

We are talking about the processors Core i9-10980HK and Ryzen 7 4800H, each of which has eight cores and sixteen threads, as well as a TDP level of 45 watts. The test results of these chips were discovered by the well-known network source Tum_Apisak. In addition, for comparison, he added the test results of the Core i7-10750H processor, which has six cores and twelve threads along with a 45-W TDP. All of these processors are designed for use in powerful gaming and work laptops.

The AMD processor was tested in Geekbench 4 only once, while Intel chips several times. In the single-core test, the Ryzen 7 4800H processor showed a score of 5228 points, while the Core i7-10750H results fall in the range from 5214 to 5998 points, and the flagship Core i9-10980HK – from 5396 to 5861 points. The differences in the results are due to the difference in frequencies, which depend on the temperature of the processor, that is, on the cooling efficiency of a particular laptop.

In the multi-threaded test, the Ryzen 7 4800H scored 31,614 points, which is slightly less than the results of the Core i9-10980HK, amounting to 32 157–33 981 points. But according to rumors, AMD is preparing a Ryzen 9 4900H processor, which will have higher frequencies compared to the Ryzen 9 4800H, and most likely it will be able to compete on equal terms with the Core i9-10980HK. In turn, having two cores less than the Core i7-10750H is gaining an average of about 25,000 points in Geekbench.