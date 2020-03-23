Amnesia: Rebirth, a direct sequel to the original, coming this fall

Amnesia: The Dark Descent developer Frictional Games has been teasing something mysterious over the past few days. That creepy thing? A new game, Amnesia: Rebirth, set in the Dark Descent world.

Frictional Games announced the title, coming to PlayStation 4 and Windows PC in fall 2020, Friday morning with a trailer. It’s been 10 years since The Dark Descent first made us all scream in terror, and Frictional Games said its next game will do the same: “challenging players to remain calm in the face of unimaginable terror.” I, for one, will never forget the first time I entered The Dark Descent’s flooded hallway, an underwater monster splashing by my character’s feet.

Rebirth will feature a new character, Tasi Trianon, on “a harrowing journey through devastation and despair, personal terror and pain, while exploring the limits of human resilience,” according to a press release.

Amnesia: The Dark Descent was released in 2010, followed up by Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs in 2013. (A Machine for Pigs was developed by The Chinese Room, but published by Frictional Games.) Frictional Games’ next title was Soma, a survival horror game that came out in 2015. Rebirth will be the studio’s next game after Soma.