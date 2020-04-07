Amy Poehler’s Animated Comedy Duncanville Is Getting A Second Season

Partway through its first season, Fox’s animated series Duncanville has earned an early pickup for a second season, THR reports. The renewal is a part of Fox’s increased investment in animation, as it looks towards filling out a roster dominated by classic shows Family Guy and the Simpsons.

Duncanville follows an average 15-year-old boy named Duncan and his offbeat family. The series is created by Amy Poehler and married couple Mike and Julie Scully, both Simpsons alumni.

The voice cast features Poehler as both Duncan and his wannabe-cop mother, Ty Burrell as Duncan’s dad, and Riki Lindholme as the angsty tweenager sister. Wiz Khalifa and Rashida Jones also feature in recurring guest roles.

Duncanville is currently on a mid-season break, with six of its 13 scheduled episodes gone to air. The season will resume on April 19, broadcasting on Sunday nights on Fox.

With TV and film production around the world suffering delays and shutdowns due to the COVID-19 crisis, animation studios have found creative ways to deal with working from home. All of the animated shows in Fox’s stable, including The Simpsons, Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers, have been using software to work on shared storyboards, while voice actors conduct virtual table reads, THR has reported.