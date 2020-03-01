An asteroid of 340 meters in diameter approaches Earth | El Salvador News

The celestial body is called Apophis (name in Greek of the god that the Egyptians called Apep). Some refer to it as “asteroid of evil.”

Asteroid Apophis, at least 340 meters in diameter, will pass 31 thousand kilometers from the surface of the Earth in the year 2029. That is a close distance to which some satellites of our planet orbit.

The celestial body receives its name from the Egyptian divinity of evil and darkness, Apophis (Greek name of the god that the Egyptians called Apep). Some refer to him as “asteroid of evil.”

When it was first observed, in 2004, scientists calculated the probability of a catastrophic collision with the Earth in April of 2029, but new estimates moved the risk away by foreseeing that it will pass about 36,000 km on that date.

The asteroid will approach again in 2036, but at the moment it is difficult to estimate how far since the first visit in 2029 should substantially modify its orbit, so it is very important to obtain information about its physical parameters to better estimate its future trajectory.

“In principle the interest in Apophis It was due to a potential threat of collision with the Earth, which is now considered highly unlikely in the foreseeable future, ”said Goran Pilbratt, the scientific head of the ESA Herschel project, although the asteroid“ itself It is still of considerable interest, ”Thomas Müller of the Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics in Garching (Germany) explained in 2013.

For NASA astronomers It is a perfect opportunity to learn more about these imposing cosmic objects.

“The approach of Apophis in 2029 will be an incredible opportunity for science. We will observe the asteroid with optical and radar telescopes. Therefore, it is expected that with the observations we can see details of the surface that is a few meters long, ”said Marina Brozović, a radar scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.