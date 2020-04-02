An Awesome RTX 2070 Graphics Card Is Discounted Right Now

With all of the visually stunning games on the way this year, such as Resident Evil 3 and Cyberpunk 2077, upgrading your PC can sound rather enticing, especially now that most of us are stuck inside. Over the past couple of weeks, Newegg has had a number of great deals that help with that, and their latest is one of the best. The Gigabyte RTX 2070 8GB is currently $380 with promo code 4NFJSPC54.

The RTX 2070 is great for 1440p gaming and shines at 1080p, especially if you’re looking for frame rates that exceed 60 FPS. I currently have a comparable RTX 2070 and run the vast majority of games at High to Ultra settings at 1440p with frame rates ranging from 60-144 FPS. Of course, performance will vary based on the rest of your PC’s hardware. Gigabyte’s RTX 2070 features three DisplayPort outputs and a fourth for HDMI, so make sure you have the appropriate cables if you’re looking to hook up multiple monitors.

$380 with promo code 4NFJSPC54

Newegg has a number of other good deals as well. If you’re looking for a monitor to pair with your new RTX 2070, then a 27-inch Asus monitor is on sale for $200. It has a 144Hz refresh rate and FreeSync with G-Sync compatibility, meaning you’ll have an extra smooth experience when running games at variable frame rates. There’s also a great deal on an AMD Ryzen 7 3700X processor for $299, which comes with three months of Xbox Game Pass for PC. Be sure to check out Newegg for the rest of the great PC hardware deals.

If you’re looking for some games to play on your PC, you should check out all of the free games you can claim right now. Several developers have made their games free to help support those staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.