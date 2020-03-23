an (official) site allows you to assess your symptoms

A few hours ago, the maladiecoronavirus.fr website went online. It allows French people to take an anonymous (and free) test to identify whether their symptoms may be those of the coronavirus. The Ministry of Health itself recommends this site.

This is not a definitive diagnosis, but “an assessment of the state of health to know where we should be directed”, says Dr. Fabrice Denis, member of the Digital Alliance against Covid- 19.

You can access the site here: maladiecoronavirus.fr

A disease difficult to diagnose

The disease is difficult to diagnose today since the symptoms are quite common, like a dry cough, fever or body aches. On the website, there are no less than 24 questions that allow internet users to assess their symptoms and obtain appropriate advice. The form also requires users of their age and medical history in order to provide a more accurate examination.

To offer a precise evaluation to Internet users, this site relies on an algorithm updated with the “latest scientific knowledge available, in collaboration with medical specialists and the Pasteur Institute”, explain our colleagues from Paris. At the end of the questionnaire, the Internet user will then receive one of the following three recommendations: stay at home, contact their doctor – or call the Samu.