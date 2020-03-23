An old friend is back in the latest free Call of Duty: Mobile update

Many of the best multiplayer maps in Call of Duty: Mobile come from the series’s other games, but its latest addition is a small-screen original. It’s part of the game’s “Disavowed” update, which also packs in St. Patrick’s Day Battle Pass rewards, a new skill, and a familiar face.

The St. Patrick’s Day items are included in the Battle Pass itself, which features a free tier as well as a premium tier with exclusive items. The premium version lets players unlock the classic Modern Warfare character Soap MacTavish, along with an extra operator and weapon skins. MacTavish was not included in 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare reboot, but he was mentioned by name in the game’s epilogue and will likely appear in a sequel.

Available now, the new multiplayer map “Cage” was designed with Call of Duty: Mobile in mind and emphasizes close-quarter battles. It’s one of game’s few maps not based on an existing console map. It’s set in an industrial area that features wooden crates and shipping containers alongside concrete buildings and offer little hiding space against a skilled sniper. Cage supports the Snipers Only mode, along with team deathmatch, free-for-all, and Gun Game. Because of its small size, snipers will need to master quick aiming and displacement if they want to stay alive.

Call of Duty maps have never been enormous, but the mobile-exclusive arena can better serve the game than those also on console and PC. Call of Duty: Mobile is a very fast game, with matches that tend to wrap up more quickly than its bigger siblings. It’s not the first Call of Duty: Mobile map on the game, but should Activision continue investing in this type of original content for the game, it will give Modern Warfare and Black Ops 4 players a reason to play more than one game, and its success could continue as new premium games release.

Disavowed added a new Operator Skill called Hive, which is a proximity mine launcher to kill unsuspecting enemies. It’s not for beating enemies in active firefights, but it lets players set up traps in locations they wouldn’t be able to reach otherwise, making it more likely for the other team to miss them. When enemies approach, the pods will explode and release deadly nano-drones.

To celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this month, the update includes multiple holiday-themed weapons. The AK117 St. Patrick’s Day rifle and the MSMC St. Patrick’s Day submachine gun are both available in the Credit Store, and players can earn more credits through normal play and the Battle Pass.

Call of Duty: Mobile is available for free on iOS and Android. Since its launch in 2019, it has received several other updates, including a Zombies mode and controller support.