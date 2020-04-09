Anandtech: MediaTek cheats in benchmarks with ‘hidden sport mode’ – Tablets and phones – News

It doesn’t matter, Mediatek itself states that the goal is to meet the benchmarks:

… Many companies design devices to run on the highest possible performance levels when benchmarking tests are running in order to show the full capabilities of the chipset. This reveals what the upper end of performance capabilities are on any given chipset.

This is the statement that Mediatek makes.

The bottom line: every manufacturer (smartphone maker and now also smartphone SoC builder) benefits from being good at the competition. And therefore high scores in benchmarks.

So-called cheating started once. I don’t want to call it cheating, but foul play. Very black and white: the SoC is able to achieve that performance (until the device shuts down due to overheating). Is it right? No. Because everyone understands that the speed in those tests is not representative of the user scenarios in which the devices are used.

You may be able to get around that by all kinds of tricks, but do we want to go there? Or should there be a situation where we can say, yes, nice cheating, but stop it. Otherwise fines or production stop.

This is indeed like the diesel gate: your equipment recognizes a situation and adjusts its properties accordingly. This happens for more than six years with this benchmark gate (click). And not only in this area: “Samsung TVs appear to consume more energy in real life than during tests”.

If you take a critical look, there are more situations in which specifications do not correspond to the expected reality (for me personally noise production with fans is one: displayed values ​​are so far apart that it is physically practically impossible that they are a realistic representation of the reality).

Without straying, the big problem is that manufacturers are coming up with ways to make their own test results look more rosy than it is. From computer fans to consumption values ​​of televisions to benchmarks of smartphones to test consumption in cars. Everything takes place about products that represent a lot of turnover and apart from the diesel gate (which was also very dirty), little has changed. Now we can expect our government to wake up and pick it up (not based on every situation, but in general, manufacturers should be required that test results are relevant across the entire spectrum of use and there should be an authority to stop sales until resolved ).

Whether that expectation is realistic is another. But we can also do something ourselves. In the case of Samsung, they don’t seem to be very honest there (that started with the benchmark gate, but also televisions and a top man ended up in prison years ago for fraud).

So we can judge for ourselves if you want to put your money in a company that shows several times dubious practices. Don’t forget the OQLED televisions.