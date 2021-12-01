Android is advising users to REMOVE these Google Play store apps IMMEDIATELY because they were discovered to be’secretly banking trojan malware.’

Android is advising users to REMOVE these Google Play store apps IMMEDIATELY because they are’secretly banking trojan malware.’

Over 300,000 Android users’ phones have been infiltrated by malware masquerading as banking, fitness, and document scanning apps.

The malicious Trojan software can record keystrokes and send personal information to remote criminals, then hack messaging apps and infect other phones on the same network.

The infected apps, which included QR code readers, crypto wallets, and document scanners, were detailed in a November report by ThreatFabric, and had been downloaded by more than 300,000 users.

The apps appear to be harmless, and the malware, according to ThreatFabric, can even be dormant when first downloaded before being activated remotely to harvest data.

In some cases, malware is added to the app via an update, making it more difficult for users to detect.

If you suspect your phone is infected, the first thing you should do is delete any suspicious apps and run an anti-virus scan.

After that, look for other malware symptoms.

Your phone, for example, could be infected if apps crash for no apparent reason.

Also, if your data or battery usage suddenly increases, malware could be running background tasks on your device.

Check to see if any of your friends have received any strange messages from you, especially those that include strange links.

Malware can infect your network by sending messages to people in your contacts list.

Installing strong antivirus software and performing regular security checks, as well as keeping your operating system up to date, are your best options for protection.

To avoid malware infecting your phone from seemingly innocuous websites, use a privacy-focused browser and make sure your security settings are locked down tight.

In recent months, the Google Play Store has had a number of app issues.

Android users were warned earlier this year to be on the lookout for the “FluBot” malware, which was scamming users by sending malicious SMS messages disguised as missed delivery texts.

Victims received messages purporting to be from delivery services, with links to “rearrange delivery.”

Users were prompted to download a phishing app that contained the FluBot malware after clicking on the link.

FluBot gained access to the entire device after receiving necessary permissions from unsuspecting victims, according to cybersecurity firm Proofpoint, and acted “as spyware, SMS spammer, and credit card and banking credential stealers.”

The virus can be manually removed from phones, but a factory reset is the best way to remove it completely.

