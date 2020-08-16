Android users should do four simple things now to protect their smartphone from hackers

From Samsung to Google, Android smartphones are some of the most popular handheld devices around the world.

Unsurprisingly, this makes Android smartphones some of the key targets for cybercriminals, who employ a range of crafty tactics to gain access.

Thankfully, there are several easy things you can do to reduce your risk of being hacked.

Jake Moore, Cyber Security Specialist at ESET has revealed the four simple things that Android owners can do now.

From downloading an antivirus app to setting a strong passcode, here are the four things you should consider to protect you smartphones from hackers.

Firstly, make sure you your smartphone is up to date.

Mr Moore explained: “Firstly, make sure you keep your phone up to date with the latest operating system firmware updates which will keep your device protected from the latest threats.”

Using a password manager is a quick and easy way to boost the security on your smartphone.

Mr Moore said: “Download a password manager to look after all your online passwords and then turn on two factor authentication for all of your accounts that offer it – this should be in the settings in most apps and will keep hackers out of your accounts even if the password gets compromised.

From Bitdefender Mobile Security to Norton Mobile Security, there are several antivirus apps available for Android.

Mr Moore said: “It is worth downloading a highly reviewed antivirus app to keep your phone secure from viruses and malware too.”

While it might be tempting to use a memorable place or person as your password, this can make it much easier for hackers to access your accounts.

Mr Moore added: “Finally, and it goes without saying, but don’t forget to have a good passcode on your device which doesn’t include anything related to you such as a birthday or anniversary.”