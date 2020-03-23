Animal Crossing And Doom Join Forces In A Very Metal Music Video

March 20 marked the launches of both Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Doom Eternal. They are extremely different games, and it can be difficult to choose which one to play first. 3D animator Andrei Mishanin decided to avoid the decision entirely by putting them together in a roaring metal music video.

DOOMANIMAL stars the Animal Crossing cast as they headbang and rock out to Doom music. Isabelle is on drums, slamming the kit as hard as her little paws manage before delivering an incredible fill. The guitars rage, the bass grooves, and Tom Nook stands in the background playing his synthesizer as he plots how to take his bandmates’ money from them.

They aren’t playing for an empty theater, either, as an audience of villagers has formed a rave. It’s the perfect show to attend before diving into the demon-slaughtering action of Doom Eternal, though it’s a little intense to watch before playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The music video even caught the attention of the official Doom Twitter account. We are hoping for its inclusion on the Doom Eternal Nintendo Switch port when it eventually launches.

Both Doom and Animal Crossing are experiencing shipping issues via Amazon right now due to the coronavirus (COVID-19). You can also order the digital versions if you cannot find physical copies.