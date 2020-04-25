Animal Crossing Art Guide: How To Tell Fake Art From Real Art In New Horizons

23 SHARES Share Tweet

With the April 23 update, Animal Crossing: New Horizons got a new special visitor: Jolly Redd, a fox who visits in his Treasure Trawler and sells art of questionable origin. You have to be careful when buying art from him, because sometimes, he sells forgeries. If you want to donate art to your museum, it has to be legitimate, so a keen eye for paintings, statues, and other art pieces is important. Plus, you don’t want to waste your hard-earned bells on a fake!

Below, we detail how to spot a real piece of art from a fake. As we continue to play and get visits from Jolly Redd, we’ll update this guide with images so you can be absolutely sure what you’re buying is legit.

The first time Jolly Redd visits your island–which will happen the day after Blathers tells you he’d like to expand the museum to include an art wing–he will wander around your island and sell you a piece of art sight-unseen. This piece of art should be legitimate. After that, he will randomly come to visit your island like many of the other special visitors in the game, and you’ll be able to enter his boat at the secret beach to the north of your island and inspect the art before you buy it.

All the art in Animal Crossing games is based on real-world masterworks like van Gogh’s The Starry Night, da Vinci’s Mona Lisa, and Hokusai’s The Great Wave. There’s a good chance you’ll recognize at least some of the art on sale, and for the ones you don’t recognize, we aim to have images and a full list in this guide very soon.

The trick to spotting a forgery is inspecting the art to see if it matches its real-world counterpart. Usually, this involves looking for differences in a focal point of the painting: The Girl with a Pearl Earring’s pearl earring, Mona Lisa’s eyebrows, and the like. Colors, facial features, clothing, and more might be incorrect.

Below is a list of all the art we’ve encountered in New Horizons so far. We will continue to update this list and add images as we find more.