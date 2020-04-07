Animal Crossing fans are making great turnip storage solutions

The Stalk Market returns in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, allowing players to buy turnips for a low Bell price and then, hopefully, sell the veggies back at a higher price. Most players buy hundreds, if not thousands of turnips in the hopes of striking it rich. So it’s particularly bizarre that Nintendo doesn’t allow players to actually use the game’s built-in storage to house all of these items.

All houses come with storage, which can be upgraded — but no matter what you do, turnips can’t go there. So, nearly everyone I know now has a devoted “turnip room” that’s a space dedicated to tossing your turnips down until you can sell them. Some are even filling up their beaches, or creating gated areas that other players can’t breach to protect their investment.

Related

Some players, however, are going even further than this. Rather than just filling up existing rooms with turnips, or having a bland turnip room, they’re creating bespoke turnip storage areas that work with the theme. Some play up the natural aspect, others pretend to have a treasure room, and others get a little weird with it.

my turnip storage room… CUTE :,)) #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/9xxQMxnPEQ

@dixonij since you were showing on stream, my turnip room #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/b9h4Q5j1hZ

Welcome to my turnip room pic.twitter.com/rguk3c7uWY

Sunday means tribute to the turnip room #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/59YQIqdbRD

phil’s turnip room!! l0l! #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/OCvieMMZUG

turnip room pic.twitter.com/1DwXY2MSGB

Not all turnip storage options are indoors, however. Some players are making use of the island grounds to put away their investments.

I needed a storage solution for my turnips until I get a good price so I improvised. pic.twitter.com/b8JDC940tb

made a design for my turnip storage!! #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/szMWl5Kni8

hey celeste how did you get in there pic.twitter.com/7mFmmEC71c

But my favorite turnip trend has to be the one where players are making use of patterns to make it appear as if they’ve got a garden or turnip crop outside. After all, if you have to look at the turnips for extended periods of time, it might as well look nice!

A “community garden” for turnip storage, and a kitschy theme park for all the tacky holiday furniture. my island is so adorable. pic.twitter.com/LDjEUK6uFF

Turnip garden inspired by others on twitter! I

still have a room full of turnips inside though 😉

#AnimalCrossing #ACNH pic.twitter.com/VRoWiICkwQ

I ran out of room in my outdoor turnip patch so I had to bring it indoors. #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/C9t7G9nYSv

Home-grown veggies and a turnip garden for investment storage #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons #ACNH pic.twitter.com/282X8SETiS

Turnip storage! #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/al6vAEjCbE

You can even download the dirt pattern featured at the top of this post, which was created by Twitter user @nanase__game. It’s a particularly impressive solution, as the player turns cushions into seed sacks. Those sacks are paired with items such as the scarecrow and a sapling to sell the whole idea.

マイデザイン「カブのねどこ」シリーズのIDができました。レイアウトの幅が広がるかなと思いヨコver、おまけに肥料袋も作ってみました。肥料袋はクッションをリメイクしています。 MA-4013-2434-7459

#どうぶつの森 #AnimalCrossing #マイデザイン pic.twitter.com/TcGTJ2h8du

These are all clever solutions to a widespread issue, but the game doesn’t reward you for it. Instead, New Horizons interprets turnips on the ground as you cluttering the island with trash, which can then downgrade your island rating. It sucks!

then MAYBEEE let me put my turnips in my storage! #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/C6Yir3As9n

So, it might be that having a dedicated room is your best option for turnip storage … unless Nintendo decides to patch a better solution. The Japanese developer has been pretty responsive to player complaints so far, so here’s hoping things will change.

Nintendo Switch consoles are often sold out, but you can still pick up the handheld-only Switch Lite, which is perfect for portable gaming.