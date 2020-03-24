Animal Crossing fans are saying goodbye to New Leaf, and it’s heartbreaking

Animal Crossing: New Horizons may be out now, but before fans jumped in, some felt they had something very important to do. A duty, if you will, given their previous life as a mayor. Over the last week in March, many Animal Crossing: New Leaf fans are booting up the 3DS game one last time to see the sights, talk to their villagers, and say a final goodbye.

It’s an emotional venture, but one that makes sense given how Animal Crossing works. Hardcore fans like to play every day, even setting in-game routines for things they like to do daily. And because the game keeps track of the date for big events and holidays, many fans end up playing in the long-term — weeks, months, sometimes even years.

That’s a lot of time to spend with a virtual town and its inhabitants. Inevitably, players get attached to their worlds. This might explain why some folks can’t just move on to a new island and forget about their old buddies. Instead, many are taking to social media to share a final New Leaf experience before moving on to the latest installment on Nintendo Switch.

On Twitter, @forestminish wrote a letter to some of her favorite New Leaf villagers to thank them for their time.

I have written my final goodbyes to my New Leaf town, including sending personalized letters to my two favorite villagers, inviting them to my island. One more day until PARADISE! pic.twitter.com/jJOVARftjR

Many players, like @kikisbooknook, had one last night of fun with their pals.

goodbye for now, new leaf <3 our last night together pic.twitter.com/FSBEzosGmd

Others, like @angel__crossing, are setting a final bulletin for their town.

Officially said goodbye to my New Leaf town, I’ll visit now and then ✨ pic.twitter.com/JkEMOYBCv7

Many, like @pokefreak2005, are just taking in the vibes.

Goodbye new leaf, I’ll miss youuu pic.twitter.com/jWqMN0r5cB

New Leaf aficionado @rosahiime, meanwhile, booted up the game to make their town perfect, thereby saying goodbye by casting the village in amber.

To say goodbye to Animal Crossing New Leaf I’ve uploaded my final dream town!!

I’ve been working hard on it for 6 years and I would appreciate a visit! ☺️

There are a lot of cute gifts hidden all around the town

Address: 7E00-0189-2A2B #AnimalCrossing pic.twitter.com/cE4StM7FCN

“Last night when I turned on my 3DS and looked around, I realized I hadn’t really played this game in a while,” New Leaf player Matthew Brown told Polygon via email. “Making any changes felt … like a betrayal of the happy little home I once made.

“So I finally made the conscious decision to move on,” Brown said.

Here are some of the best sendoffs on social media. Before you start tearing up, however, remember — some of these friends will make a return in New Horizons!

Today we wave goodbye to the beautiful shining era of our beloved friend of 7+ years, animal crossing new leaf. I have invested so much love in this game and it has given me so much joy over the years. I cannot wait to see what’s on the horizon for animal crossing pic.twitter.com/h20GgH9kxI

I only felt it right to say goodbye to my New Leaf villagers. I’ve sent them all a letter with a gift, visited Brewster for one last coffee, created one last dream suit and posted on my notice board for the last time. Feel sad but i know Isabelle will look after them 🙂 pic.twitter.com/yDV71PzZ8E

Spent some time in my New Leaf town, a home from home for me since 2013! I’ve said my (hopefully not forever) goodbyes to Patty and the other villagers and it’s time to take the train to the airport. I’ve got a midnight flight to catch!! ✈️ pic.twitter.com/eoc6kg0x1i

The only prepping I needed to do. #ACNL pic.twitter.com/sbbr86XoTM

Said goodbye to my animal crossing new leaf town. You belong to the bamboo now. pic.twitter.com/SIN05QJ6rZ

Gonna say goodbye to my new leaf town now.. It’s crazy how much time I spent with this game, I think I played it actively from 2014 to 2016 and even after the expansion. I had a perfect town and full grown tree. I think in total I spent 600+ h on my old 3ds 🙁 pic.twitter.com/DIOAZcXu8i

Said goodbye to my homies on New Leaf. It’s so bittersweet I love them all so much pic.twitter.com/GFCKiJ2fnY

Goodbye New Leaf <3 the many years I spent playing will never be forgotten, thanks to you I made a lot of friends, as of today you are no longer the most recent animal crossing game, but you are certainly one of the best. pic.twitter.com/G4HtXNiegU

i played on my new leaf town last night to say goodbye and have one last birthday celebration goodbye mooncave pic.twitter.com/43tEXuNTSw

Saying goodbye to my new leaf town for a while thank you for everything pic.twitter.com/UpqqAPxppd

Good bye my dearest Marshal and Apple in New Leaf. I am moving to a deserted island tomorrow. I will see you guys. #AnimalCrossing pic.twitter.com/J0uY290GNZ

Decided today was the day to finally say goodbye to my New Leaf town, which I’ve diligently kept the flowers alive in for …uhh, 6yrs?? I think?

I modeled my house after the og RE mansion and now I leave it sparkling and with 13million bells in the bank pic.twitter.com/BHyJsK83cB

made a collage of my new leaf town time to say goodbye pic.twitter.com/1TvinAHMif

Writing goodbye letters to my residents in my New Leaf town and ending them with “On to New Horizons” pic.twitter.com/ed9DYh4yLl