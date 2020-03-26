Animal Crossing fans are turning clothes into food, and now I’m hungry

Animal Crossing has always offered players consumable food items, like coffee, but Animal Crossing: New Horizons fans are taking things to the next level. By using custom patterns, many island residents are recreating delectable snacks on clothes and hats — and the results are mouthwatering.

Good thing, too: After the horror-themed rooms and the now communitywide obsession with tarantulas, I could use something cute like this.

The most common trend sees folks turning hats into pastries and desserts, typically cakes, but not always. Basically, if the food is circular, it’s fair game — and there are a lot of meals that fit the bill. Best of all, some players, like Twitter user @merrydeli_4u (whose creations are featured at the top of this post), are even sharing tutorials to help others make these accessories, too. Or, if you’d prefer to save some time, there are also plenty of codes to import into your games.

#どうぶつの森 #マイデザイン

プリンの帽子できた☆ pic.twitter.com/h1K9vb66Eh

i saw @showers0731 hat design and made it pom pom purin !!#AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/MMchIbo5uV

Cinnamon roll hat to go with the dress lmao #AnimalCrossing #ACNH pic.twitter.com/6YWfYziBUg

LRT: My burger hat!!! (I worked on it some more after @datclassyrachel and I took those pictures) #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/inMHMMRHQI

I created a salmon maki hat yesterday night when I should have been sleeping lmao #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/OB4wXx6rsn

I did it! I made a Durr hat! #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/scCXbzSuhq

Made a cute Bubble Tea hat for a friend! ✨✨✨#AnimalCrossingNewHorizons #AnimalCrossingDesigns pic.twitter.com/2ySMSgpOav

I love eggs, what can I say#AnimalCrossingNewHorizons #マイデザイン pic.twitter.com/UMyK7eZBQm

Egg hat for bad bitches only #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/hbjH43hVqq

pork bun hat !! #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/O5D4V9p0RI

Some are even going one step further and arranging entire food-themed outfits and dresses to go along with their hats, as you can see below.

The versions with the Design Code #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #ACNHDesign pic.twitter.com/1dyJWyJs2P

I saw so many cute food-themed dresses so I made a ‘chocolate dipped strawberry’ one! #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #AnimalCrossingDesign pic.twitter.com/xtY6X1oGB4

케이크 패턴 모자 만드는 영상 업로드 했습니다 6(^-^)9https://t.co/mNaidA5C2s pic.twitter.com/x4k3HmvWVj

My Design (by myself lol) no. 01 in #AnimalCrossing #ACNH

Pudding Dress pic.twitter.com/eK5dyIbdnF

Quitting my dayjob to design tacky food clothes in Animal Crossing #AnimalCrossing #ACNH pic.twitter.com/OYtOVOqlgq

For people who like things a bit more savory introducing Pizza hat and pizza dress hope you like deep dish! #AnimalCrossing #AnimalCrossingNewHorizon #ACNHDesign #acnhqrdress #acnhpattern #ACNH pic.twitter.com/Uk7AroxzR4

リクエストのモンスターエナジーです#どうぶつの森 #マイデザイン pic.twitter.com/p6389eLlK1

リクエスト

銀色の優勝するやつ#どうぶつの森 #マイデザイン pic.twitter.com/eJzRey0FO4

But my favorite edible renditions thus far have to be folks putting soups on their heads.

Just got my animal crossing game 2 days ago– IM ADDICTED MAKING FOOD THEMED HAT HELP pic.twitter.com/Q4Gb8DCBhl

Cup noodle hat it comes open or closed! #AnimalCrossingDesigns #AnimalCrossing #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons #ACNHDesign #acnhpattern #ACNH pic.twitter.com/cpig6urlWi

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is “a much-needed escape from everything,” according to our review.