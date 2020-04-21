Animal Crossing fans reimagine album covers with KK Slider

Everyone’s favorite Jack Russell pup can obviously produce some good bangers, but one of my favorite things to do when I get a new K.K. Slider track in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is to look at the album cover. You’ll see K.K. Slider in all sorts of situations and get-ups, and sometimes he’s even accompanied by other Animal Crossing villagers.

But what if K.K. Slider were behind some of the biggest and well-known albums in real life? That’s a question many artists are answering lately in the form of a “redraw” challenge, where they take actual albums and find ways to include the hippie musician. The results are as amazing as they sound.

loving this kk slider album redraw trend so i had to put something together real quick pic.twitter.com/6LqCkDERU6

i love ppl putting mr slider in their favorite albums and. My brain wouldn’t shut up until i made this pic.twitter.com/lc5F8ew5Sq

kk slider album cover redraw / joanne pic.twitter.com/UitJQTQsaI

decided to do the kk slider redraw thing and um pic.twitter.com/SUi1GJbkwg

two versions of my kk slider album cover redraw so you can see his 6 nipples

kk grips#acnh pic.twitter.com/ZoEOdOI2BL

Another KK redraw! pic.twitter.com/Of8pYKYKJd

wanted to jump in the redraw kk slider trend pic.twitter.com/kj7OaG3kSi

Wanted to try my hand at the “redraw an album cover as kk” challenge(?) anyways not 100% accurate but this was fun!! pic.twitter.com/iwcrm0SNlm

my contribution to that album redraw thing #kkslider #kkredraw pic.twitter.com/mqOSCeRcfs

wanted to try the kk slider album redraw challenge with @rinasawayama’s wonderful new album, sawayama! 🙂 #acnh pic.twitter.com/YgPYFskcqm

Jumping on the KK Slider redraw bandwagon with one of my favorite albums, sleepless in ________ by EPIK HIGH!

sliderless in __________ pic.twitter.com/a3oA0PSADu

kk slider redraw meme for the sad gays pic.twitter.com/kBl5Ij12ur

I heart this KK Slider album redraw trend & wanted to get involved – KK Nevermind. #AnimalCrossing pic.twitter.com/cogsPymjkq

KK slider album redraw ✨ Had to do both the front and inside cover! #kkslider #acnh #sufjanstevens pic.twitter.com/K6j6OKRt44

Kk slider redraw of one of my fav albums… fob heads rise up pic.twitter.com/lHPTPvfaBs

KK Slider + The Machine — High As Hope Album Redraw pic.twitter.com/WJJWIjxYk9

k.k. slider: *becomes irish* pic.twitter.com/LaFvEj397v

k. k. slider funny moments pic.twitter.com/mtC82GqAaS

I wanted to hop on that K.K. Slider album cover trend. I absolutely love Fleetwood Mac ;v; pic.twitter.com/zysFRBlMag

KK プラス

I heard people were redrawing their favorite albums with KK Slider so I couldn’t resist. pic.twitter.com/LXv0K4wHrW

KK Slider goes yeehaw pic.twitter.com/QpCxNyjpqR

here’s my kk slider album pic.twitter.com/F4X7k22h99

this has probably been done before but i just needed to do this for Me pic.twitter.com/BqXcsWUUTk

kk slider but marina and the diamonds’ froot pic.twitter.com/8xCMaElDhm

idk whether to laugh or cry at the fact that these came out of my own fucking hands hswebbhefjnfd anyways stream kk slider pic.twitter.com/sl9WGbDyjG

KK Slider by way of Mercyful Fate pic.twitter.com/dnKOeObawS

KK Slider When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? #acnh pic.twitter.com/IYLVu9OUnd

Heres my KK Slider favourite album cover challenge thingie!! pic.twitter.com/plAmPta3aX

what good is it to bark helplessness blues?

this album artwork is a wild ride, I noticed so many new things making this… #kkslider #fleetfoxes pic.twitter.com/YETs8DUUTN

My KK Slider album contribution I hope no one did this yet pic.twitter.com/bEqTIoHGla

The K’s in KK slider stand for Kpop pic.twitter.com/WBmW7cV1Tw

i saw the #kkslider album challenge and had a vision pic.twitter.com/fg6vLfQii3

Saw some folks making kk slider versions of their favorite albums and thought I’d doodle some oingo boingo albums pic.twitter.com/ks3zHlTPl3

somebody must have thought about this already#kkslider #gorillaz pic.twitter.com/BOrTxVdvdx

kk slider titanic rising WHEN pic.twitter.com/toRWgsdtyG

The best part? You can probably look up a chunk of these artists, and there’s a good chance someone has already made a K.K. Slider “cover” of them already. Here’s “KK EARFQUAKE,” a take on Tyler, The Creator’s heart-rending single. Or maybe you’d like to listen to KK Sicko Mode? There’s plenty more where that came from.

Nintendo’s Joy-Cons are available in several color combinations, from classic red and blue to Splatoon 2-inspired neon green and pink.