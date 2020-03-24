Animal Crossing Guides And Tips: How To Get A Shovel, Make Money, Unlock Buildings, And More

So you’ve found yourself choosing the peaceful embrace of living on a deserted island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. But if you’ve played through the introduction, you probably have a lot of questions regarding how to make the most of your time in a day. And if you’re an Animal Crossing veteran, you might also be curious about what you need to do to gain access to some of the series’ most well-known tools, utilities, and shops. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered with a wealth of guides answering some of the biggest queries you likely have about the game so far.

Below we you can find links to all our Animal Crossing: New Horizons guides and videos. If you’re more curious about our thoughts about the game, then be sure to read our review in progress. Otherwise, please read on!

We’ve outlined everything you should do on day one on your new island so you can maximize your early progress. You can check out our feature or watch the video above for a breakdown of all the essential tasks.

You get your hands on a lot of tools in Animal Crossing, but one of the most important is the shovel. It’s not necessarily clear how to get it at first or if there’s a recipe to craft it, so we’ve outlined the steps in our quick shovel guide. It takes a little time, but don’t worry; you’ll be digging holes in no time! And if you’re wondering how to get up to the higher places of your island, then the answer is the ladder. This handy tool can help you get up or down from those sections of your island, and we’ve outlined in our ladder guide how to get it. Find our guides for both the shovel and the ladder below:

When it comes to Animal Crossing, consistency is the key to success, so we’ve put together a list of things you should do every day. In the video above, GameSpot video producer Jake Dekker walks you through 11 things you should do every day in Animal Crossing.

If you’re just starting, here are 13 essential tips ranging from daily tasks you won’t want to forget about to advice on how to catch some of the most cunning insects. Give this a watch if you want a general overview of the things you should look out for as you play Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Like previous games, Animal Crossing: New Horizons requires you to complete certain tasks to unlock new locations on the island. We’ve compiled guides to give you clarity on how to build and upgrade some of the game’s key locations.

There are a lot of ways to make money in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but if you want to maximize profits here are some tips to make a ton of bells. The video above covers fishing and bug catching strategies, deserted islands, and the Stalk Market.

If you’re the type who absolutely loves to catch bugs and fish in Animal Crossing, and is willing to go exhaustive lengths to get them all, then you’re probably looking for a resource compiling every single one you can get in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Like you, we’re just as into catching every critter, so we’ve compiled extensive lists containing all our findings so far, where and when you can catch them, and even how much you can sell them for. Definitely bookmark each of our guides as we’ll be working around the clock to complete our collections so that we can give you all the data you need to catch every bug and fish.