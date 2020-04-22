Animal Crossing: How To Find Gulliver’s Communicator Parts And Rusted Parts

Gulliver is one of many special visitors that will randomly come to your island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Unlike many of the other visitors, Gulliver doesn’t buy or sell anything; he’s a castaway, and he needs your help repairing his communicator so his shipmates can find him again. He asks you to find five communicator parts along the beach, and if you do that, he’ll send you a rare item in the mail the next day. But how do you actually find them? And what do rusted parts have to do with all this?

Gulliver is one of the random visitors in New Horizons, meaning he can show up on any given day so long as there isn’t another visitor or event going on (like the Fishing Tourney). There are no special prerequisites you need to meet before he’ll visit.

If Gulliver is visiting, he’ll be passed out somewhere along the beach; just talk to him a bunch (by pressing A near him) until he wakes up, at which point he’ll ask for your help.

There are five communicator parts in total you need to find and then deliver to Gulliver. All you need to do is walk along the beach with your shovel out and look for small holes that open up and spray water. These holes normally signal the presence of a manila clam, which you can use to craft fish bait, but after you’ve agreed to help Gulliver, you’ll also be able to find communicator parts by digging where the holes appear.

Once you’ve found all five communicator parts, return to Gulliver. He’ll take the parts to fix his communication device and then send you a rare item in the mail. All of Gulliver’s rewards are cultural items from around the world; see the complete list below.

Rusted parts are an ultra-rare crafting material connected to Gulliver’s visits. So far, there seems to be only one DIY recipe that requires rusted parts: the Robot Hero, a large Gundam-inspired furniture item. You can purchase the Robot Hero recipe for 5,000 Nook Miles once Resident Services has upgraded to a full building.

There are two ways to get rusted parts. First, you should be able to find a rusted part in the recycling bin at Resident Services the day after Gulliver visits. Because Gulliver will visit around once a week on average, you’ll slowly build up a collection of rusted parts.

However, because you need 30 rusted parts to craft the Robot Hero, you might be looking for a quicker way to collect them. The second method is to collect all five communicator parts on a day Gulliver is visiting and keep them rather than giving them to Gulliver–just avoid talking to him for the rest of the day. The next day, the communicator parts will become rusted parts. But be warned: You’ll miss out on getting a reward from Gulliver!

