Animal Crossing is out: This is the version you should buy

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is now available, and given the fact that excitement has only grown for this game in recent months, we’re guessing that there are plenty of people looking to buy it today. With a new game launch, the question of which version to buy is one that inevitably comes up, and in the case of New Horizons, there’s only one choice to make: Digital or physical?

There are adherents who swear by digital games and those who only ever purchase physical games, but in these unprecedented times, there is only one answer: digital. In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, we should be practicing social distancing and self-isolation as much as possible, even in communities where elected officials haven’t made such an order. That means staying inside as much as you can, leaving for essential things such as buying food, medication, or going to work.

Buying a video game is not an essential thing, as much as GameStop would like to say that it is. By going out to a shop merely to buy a physical copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you’re not only putting yourself at risk of being exposed to COVID-19, but you’re potentially exposing others to the virus as well (assuming that you’ve caught it and have so far been asymptomatic).

If you’ve purchased a physical copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons but you have yet to pick it up, it’s probably best to cancel that order and buy digitally from the eShop instead. If you’re concerned about bandwidth, the good news is that New Horizons isn’t a very large game, clocking in at a mere 6.2GB. That might take a little while to download on some slower internet connections, but it’s a far cry from the 100GB+ behemoths some digital AAA games are.

So, if at all possible, you should buy Animal Crossing: New Horizons digitally so you don’t have to worry about unnecessary exposure to coronavirus. The game is live now on the Switch eShop for $59.99.