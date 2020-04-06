Animal Crossing nerfs some egg drop rates for Bunny Day

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is celebrating Easter through Bunny Day, an ongoing event that fills your island up with multiple types of eggs that you can collect. These eggs can be crafted into themed pastel items, which is a nice idea, except the sheer number of eggs got in the way of the base game experience — and players have been loud about that. Well, Nintendo is listening.

A update went live midway through the Bunny Day event, and according to Nintendo’s official Japanese patch notes — which we’ve translated via Google — the 1.1.4 update has “the appearance rate of some eggs adjusted.” In a follow-up bullet point, the website notes that eggs will be easier to collect on Easter, the final day of the event (April 12.) So, fewer eggs overall for now, but if you’re hurting to finish your DIY collection for Zipper, you’ll still get a chance to complete the Bunny Day set before the event goes away. A good compromise.

Unfortunately, the website is vague about what, exactly, these egg adjustments are. Polygon downloaded the patch and spent about 30 minutes futzing about, during which the fishing egg drop rate seemed to be about the same, but fewer sky eggs than usual were generated.

Helpfully, the update also fixes a bug related to bug-collector Flick and the scarab beetle. But as Polygon has noted before, it’s remarkable that Nintendo is treating New Horizons as if it were a live service game in the vein of Splatoon. Previously, the Japanese developer issued three Animal Crossing patches in about a week, and with 1.1.4, that brings us to four patches in a couple of weeks. The strong support for New Horizons has been great to witness — nearly every complaint has been dealt with swiftly.

So, if folks still aren’t happy with the new egg drop rates, there’s a good chance that Nintendo might tweak them further, or at least take all of this feedback into consideration for New Horizons’ next event. Incidentally, Earth Day will be available in Animal Crossing near the end of April, when the life simulator will re-introduce Leif the sloth.

Nintendo Switch consoles are often sold out, but you can still pick up the handheld-only Switch Lite, which is perfect for portable gaming.