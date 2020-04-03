Animal Crossing: New Horizons 1.1.2 Update Patch Notes

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is in the midst of its Bunny Day festivities, but alongside that came a new patch that fixed up some bugs. Though Nintendo hasn’t shared official English patch notes yet, we have some idea from the Japanese notes (via Go Nintendo).

According to the patch notes, this update fixes a few notable glitches that could severely impact gameplay, including one that makes a crucial piece of game progression disappear, and another that impacted your ability to change the island to your liking.

Bunny Day is essentially the Animal Crossing version of Easter, with a rabbit visitor named Zipper coming and hiding eggs all over your island. Those eggs can then be used for a ton of special DIY recipes.

In addition to Bunny Day, the new month of April brought a whole new set of fish and bugs to catch. Be sure to read up on how to get some notable visitors in your town as well. And for a bit of inspiration, check out how one player terraformed their island into a Legend of Zelda homage.