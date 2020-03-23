Animal Crossing: New Horizons Able Sisters Clothing Shop Unlock Guide

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has a staggering amount of clothing and accessories to try on and wear. There is a smorgasbord of options for customizing your character, but if you want more options than what’s available at the start, you’re going to need the Able Sisters and their masterful tailoring skills.

Below we explain how to unlock the Able Sisters clothing shop on your island. If you’re curious about how to unlock or upgrade other buildings and more, be sure to check out our Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide hub. Otherwise, be sure to read our review in progress.

Unlocking the Able Sisters clothing shop is going to take a bit longer than other buildings on your island, as it requires Mabel to visit your island three times. Like many of the other visiting NPCs, her coming to visit the island is random. While you may be lucky enough for her to visit a few times in your first week, it may take around two weeks for the whole process to finish.

Upon Mable’s third visit to the island, she will set up a stall in the town square like usual, but when you talk to her, she will tell you that she wishes to build a more permanent shop on the island. Thankfully, it seems she has already ironed out the details with Tom Nook, and asks you to put down on the island where they should start construction. After selecting the plot of land, construction will begin the next day. It will take the entire day to finish construction, and the shop will open the next morning. Be sure to talk to Sable every day, too!