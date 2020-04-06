Animal Crossing: New Horizons Acorn and Pine Cone recipe list

In Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Switch, you’ll be able to find Acorns and Pine Cones during the fall, along with seasonal items to make out of them.

Northern Hemisphere players will likely get these items from September until November and Southern Hemisphere players will see them from March to May. We’re still waiting to fully confirm these dates, but based off of how fish and bugs interact with the different hemispheres, this pattern seems most likely.

During this period, you can find seasonal recipes that use Acorns and Pine Cones by shooting down balloons with your Slingshot or finding recipes washed up on the beach in bottles. If you don’t grab all of the recipes by the time the season ends, you’ll be out of luck until next year (unless you time travel). You’ll have to beg some friends to build some of these recipes for you.

To get Pine Cones, you’ll have to shake Cedar Trees. Similarly, to get Acorns, you’ll have to shake Hardwood Trees. These will fall out of the trees the same way tree branches do.

You can check out a list of the recipes and what you’ll need to craft the items below.