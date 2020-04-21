Animal Crossing: New Horizons — All K.K. Slider Songs

After K.K. Slider visits your island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons for the first time (and you unlock the ability to terraform), the wandering musician will return every Saturday night to hold a small concert, just as in previous Animal Crossing games. You’ll find him sitting in front of your Resident Services building all day, but he’ll only play music between 6 PM and midnight.

As in past titles, you can either let K.K. play a random song or request to hear a specific tune, and he’ll give you an “aircheck” of the first song he plays that night. While you can purchase most of these recordings through the Nook Shopping terminal, there are a handful of “secret” songs that K.K. will only play by request, so if you want to get your hands on those airchecks, you’ll need to specifically request them.

Below, we’ve rounded up the full list of K.K. Slider songs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The secret songs that K.K. only plays by request are denoted in bold. Keep in mind that you’ll need to type each song title out as it is written below (meaning you need to have the proper punctuation) when requesting the songs; if you spell the title incorrectly, K.K. will instead play a live-only song (which can’t be received as an aircheck) and say he didn’t understand your request after he finishes singing.

If you have friends visiting your island while K.K. is around, you can all watch him perform together. To do so, every player will need to be seated before the player who requests the song sits down; if you sit too late, you’ll miss out on the performance.

*Given to players on their birthday

**Given to all players the first time KK performs on their island