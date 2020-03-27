Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ April Event And Update Detailed

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has just gotten a new 1.1.1 update, but it’s actually last week’s 1.1.0 update that enabled an upcoming event. As detailed in the surprise Nintendo Direct Mini broadcast, the first seasonal event is now just days away, with another to come later in April.

Bunny Day, Animal Crossing’s equivalent of Easter, runs from April 1-12 and sees Zipper the bunny visit your island. Eggs will be hidden for you to hunt down through means like digging and fishing, and new limited-time items from the egg series will be craftable during the annual event.

You can get a glimpse of some of the items you can make in the Animal Crossing portion of the Nintendo Direct, which begins at the 8:23 mark.

Another new update for New Horizons will be released at some point in April that will enable the event for Earth Day, which falls on April 22. Specific details were not shared, but the Nintendo Direct did feature the likeness of a returning Animal Crossing character, Leif.

There was a ton of news shared during the Direct, including the release of the Borderlands and BioShock Collections on Switch.