Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ Bunny Day event detailed, Leif revealed

Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ first event, Bunny Day, will function as a scavenger hunt, giving players the the ability to craft any of the eggs they find.

The trailer in the Nintendo Direct Mini showed off Animal Crossing characters digging and fishing up eggs before making egg-themed furnishings.

We also got a look at the next event, which will focus on Earth Day. An image of Leif, the sloth, came up when announcing the holiday. The new update will be going live at the end of April.

Leif will likely be the featured character for this event, though this does maybe confirm that he might not be opening a flower shop in New Horizons, as he did in older games. It’s also entirely possible that he runs the event, and will still eventually have a flower shop in future updates.

The event takes place from April 1 until April 12, and you’ll need an internet connection to confirm the date before you play the event.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is “a much-needed escape from everything,” according to our review.