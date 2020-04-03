Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bunny Day event guide

Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Switch is having its first live event: Bunny Day. The event takes place from April 1-12.

To start the event, look for the yellow rabbit, Zipper T. Bunny, roaming around your island. He’ll task you with finding hidden eggs and recipes all over the island. They’ll be buried in the ground and in bodies of water to be fished up (among other places). The eggs you find can be crafted into limited-time items to decorate your home or island with. If you find and create all the recipes, he’ll give you a special reward.

Note that to participate in this event, your Nintendo Switch will need to be synced to real time. You cannot time travel to access this event, as the game will check online if you’re synced up.

You can find eggs by digging them up, shaking them off trees like fruit, hitting them out from rocks, fishing, and many other methods. Different methods yield different specific eggs:

If the event ends and you’re only a few eggs away from completing all the furnishings, don’t fret. Zipper T. will trade eggs on the last day, April 12. He’ll give you any specific egg you need in exchange for three of another type of egg.

According to tips from villagers, Wood Eggs spawn more from Coconut Trees. Stone Eggs will also apparently drop from rocks on Mystery Island Tours more than they will on your own island.

You’ll find recipes for Bunny items washed up on shore in striped, colorful messages in bottles. There’s also balloons in the sky, decorated with stripes. Residents will also share recipes with you.

After collecting a certain number of each egg type, your character will be inspired to make fashion items inspired by them. After learning all of the different types of fashion items, you’ll learn the recipe for an Egg Party Hat and Egg Party Dress.

Zipper T. Bunny will give you the recipe for the Bunny Day Bed the first time you talk to him. He’ll give you the recipe for the Bunny Day Arch on April 12, the last day of the event.

The Bunny Day Crown and Bunny Day Bag can only be obtained from your residents giving you them, according to this guide.

After you make everything, talk to Zipper T. on April 12 and he will give you a recipe to make a Wobbling Zipper Toy, which can be used to make a Bunny Day Wand. Show him the Wobbling Zipper Toy you make and he’ll give you the recipe for the wand.

Below you can see a list of what items you can craft and what you’ll need to craft them:

Nintendo Switch consoles are often sold out, but you can still pick up the handheld-only Switch Lite, which is perfect for portable gaming.