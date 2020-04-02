Animal Crossing: New Horizons cherry blossom recipe list guide

In Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Switch, cherry blossom trees bloom once a year, bringing unique seasonal crafts with them.

Northern Hemisphere players will have cherry blossom trees from April 1-10. Based on patterns we’ve noticed in fish and bugs, this means Southern Hemisphere players will likely have cherry blossoms from Oct. 1-10.

You can find cherry blossom seasonal recipes — only during these time periods — by shooting down balloons with your Slingshot. It may be possible to get these recipes from messages you find in bottles on the beach, as well. If you don’t grab all of the recipes by the time the cherry blossoms stop blooming, you’ll be out of luck until next year (unless you time travel), and you’ll have to beg some friends to build some of these recipes for you.

To get the Cherry-blossom Petals needed in these recipes, you’ll have to catch them with your Net in the same way you would catch bugs. All Hardwood trees will turn into cherry blossom trees during this time period.

You can check out a list of the items you can get below, along with the recipes you need to make them.

We got this recipe from a balloon, but other reports note that Isabelle can give you the recipe during morning announcements during cherry blossom season.

