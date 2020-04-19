Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ Earth Day Celebration Kicks Off Soon

The Bunny Day festivities have ended and the eggs are no longer everywhere in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but another event will take its place. The game celebrates Earth Day on April 22, and it’s being hosted by the appropriately-named Leif. The update will bring new features to celebrate the nature-filled holiday.

As was the case with Bunny Day, the Earth Day event will be added as part of a free update, although Nintendo has not yet announced when that will be released. The company also hasn’t yet shared any details about what the event will entail, but it seems it will be hosted by Leif–the flower-loving sloth who runs the gardening store in New Leaf.

That may not be all that’s coming to New Horizons this month. During March’s Nintendo Direct Mini, Nintendo teased that the game’s upcoming update will “usher in some newly added features, including the Earth Day event,” suggesting that some other things will be added as well. However, the company didn’t share any further information beyond that.

In the meantime, some new fish and bugs are available to catch in the game (although that also means tarantula farming is harder than it used to be). If you need help making the most of your deserted island life, you can find guides on how to terraform, how to make custom designs, and more in our Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide roundup. You can also get some special items in the game by playing the series’ mobile spin-off, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp.