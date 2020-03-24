Animal Crossing: New Horizons face guide and gallery

Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Switch has a handful of face customization options that players can change whenever they want, as long as you have a mirror in your home.

Unlike past Animal Crossing games, you don’t have to answer a personality quiz to determine which face you get. Just interact with your mirror, and you’ll be able to change your hair, skin color, and face options. Note that you don’t unlock a mirror right away, so it might take a day or so before you’re able to change up your selection. Make sure you start off with one that you like.

New Horizons also allows players to change up their nose and mouth if they want to rock an oval or square nose.

All of the options are available right away — no faces unlock further in New Horizons.

