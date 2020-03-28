Animal Crossing: New Horizons flowers and hybrids guide

Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Switch has a plethora of flowers, including some breeds new to the franchise.

In this guide, we’ll explain how flowers work and the colors you can get from crossbreeding and pollinating with cosmoses, hyacinths, lilies, mums, pansies, roses, tulips, and windflowers to create some unique blue, pink, and even black flowers.

Every player has a native type of flower on their cliffs. These will always be available to purchase from your shop. After you build Nook’s Cranny, more flower breeds will be available to purchase. To grab a wide array of them quickly, you may have to travel to some friends’ islands or get lucky at a Nook Miles island.

Just like previous Animal Crossing games, you can crossbreed and create unique hybrid colors. The best way to do this is to plant your flowers in a checkerboard pattern, leaving every other space open for different plants to pollinate and hybrid flowers to grow.

Flowers need water (from rain or from you and your Watering Can) to grow and create a hybrid. Watered flowers sparkle.

You can pick flowers without completely uprooting the entire plant. Press Y while standing on a flower, and you’ll pick the flower and leave the stems to regrow. You can use these flowers in a variety of D.I.Y recipes.

Note that some flowers planted near each other will still create new flowers, even if they aren’t a hybrid color. These hybrid colors aren’t available for purchase, and they require crossbreeding to create. Some folks will find success in breeding specific rare flowers from Mystery Island Tours, but below we’ve listed the easier ways to get flowers without going to these islands. With some help from Twitter user whispwill’s very useful thread, we’ve put together a list of hybrid flowers we know how to get so far:

Nintendo Switch consoles are often sold out, but you can still pick up the handheld-only Switch Lite, which is perfect for portable gaming.