Animal Crossing: New Horizons Freebie Available For Nintendo Switch Online Members

Nintendo is offering a few special freebies for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. In addition to the Pocket Camp crossover items you can receive through the series’ mobile spin-off, Switch Online members can nab an exclusive Nook Inc. silk rug from the Switch Eshop.

To claim the freebie, go into the Eshop and select Nintendo Switch Online from the left sidebar. After doing that, you’ll see the Nook Inc. silk rug listed under Special Offers. Download the item and you’ll be able to purchase it in-game via Nook Miles from the Nook Stop terminal in your Resident Services building.

As was the case with the Spirit Board Challenge Packs that Nintendo periodically offered for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, this item is available exclusively to those with an active Nintendo Switch Online subscription; you will not be able to claim it during a free NSO trial. You can learn more about the service in our Nintendo Switch Online guide.

As previously mentioned, this isn’t the only free item you can get right now for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. If you have your Nintendo Account linked to Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, you claim a free New Horizons Special Order Ticket from the My Nintendo menu in the mobile game. This will get you a special download code that can then be redeemed in the Switch Eshop to add a handful of Pocket Camp-themed items in New Horizons. The items will appear in the Nook Shopping catalog in the Nook Stop terminal.

In other Animal Crossing news, Nintendo recently detailed its next big update for New Horizons, which will arrive on April 23 and add new merchant characters and a museum expansion to the game. The update will also mark the start of New Horizons’ next seasonal event, Nature Day, which runs from April 23 to May 4.