Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide to finding more Tree Branches

One of the first tasks you’ll have in Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Switch is picking up some Tree Branches for a bonfire. Shortly after that, you’ll use them to make your first DIY project — a Flimsy Fishing Pole. You’ll need even more tree branches to build the rest of your tools.

But what do you do when you seem run out of and can’t find any on the ground? In this guide, we’ll tell you how to find more Tree Branches on your island.

The easiest way to find Tree Branches is to look for them on the ground under trees. This is where you’ll find the first dozen or so. More will appear every day or so, so you’ll have an easy supply of them to find.

The other, more immediate way to find more branches is to shake trees — stand next to a tree (not holding any tools) and press the A button to shake it. This is the same way you’ll collect fruit. And, we should note, you can shake fruit out of a tree, and then immediately return to the same tree to shake out a branch.

Not every tree will have a branch in its leaves, but many will — at least enough to build your next tool. Some will drop multiple branches. You can even shake the same tree multiple times before and after it drops a branch, so keep at it.

More importantly, though, trees might also drop furniture and bells. And maybe a wasp nest — we’ll tell you what to do when that happens in our wasp sting guide.

Nintendo Switch Lite