Animal Crossing: New Horizons Gulliver’s Communicator Parts guide

Gulliver, the ship-wrecked seagull, will wash up on your shores randomly in Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Switch. After discovering him on your beach, he’ll ask you to find five Communicator Parts for his smartphone, so he can contact his friends to come pick him up.

To find the Communicator Parts, you need to dig them up with your shovel. They’ll be scattered around the beach, buried in the sand.

There won’t be any of the usual dig spots you see in Animal Crossing, but there will be little shadows with water spurting out of them occasionally. Dig at these spots to find the Communicator Parts. If you find a Manila Clam instead, try a different spot.

After you give Gulliver the parts, he’ll thank you and promise to send you something nice later. The next day, you’ll get some mail from Gulliver thanking you for saving him. The letter will have exclusive furniture, based on different monuments in the real world, which you can only get from Gulliver. Note that if you sell it, you won’t be able to reorder it from the catalogue, so be careful with the rare furniture.

