Animal Crossing: New Horizons has item cloning glitch, and it’s easy

Well, that didn’t take long. As it turns out, there’s a huge exploit in Animal Crossing: New Horizons that can let you duplicate some items — but you’ll need a second player to pull it off.

As GameXplain shows in its video, the set-up for this glitch is fairly simple. You need an item you can place on something else, and a surface to put it on. In the video, GameXplain uses a cardboard box and a Nintendo Switch, but you could use, say, a table and a crown, as a random example.

Once the item is in place, one person goes on one side to rotate the object endlessly. The other person goes on the opposite side and, at the same time, picks up the object. Somehow, the game will both retain the object on the “table,” while also giving player two a copy of that same item. It’s quick, and easily repeatable. And if you fail, you can just place down the item to try again, as GameXplain does.

Granted, there’s no telling if Nintendo will patch this out, or if there will be consequences for people who take advantage of the exploit. But if you’re hurting for bells — you can sell your duplicated item, after all — or want a lot of a single item, cloning is an option.

