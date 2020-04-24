Animal Crossing: New Horizons — How Nature Day Works

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has just begun its latest limited-time event, Nature Day. It roughly coincides with Earth Day, which was April 22, but instead of just one day, Mother Nature gets a couple of weeks to celebrate. Like Bunny Day, you can take part in some special activities for rewards–but unlike Bunny Day, there’s no horrifying rabbit. Here’s how it all works.

Nature Day goes from April 23 to May 4. The most immediately noticeable addition is Leif, a botanical merchant who sells seasonal plants outside the Resident Services building. He’ll also buy your weeds at double the price of Timmy and Tommy to encourage you to beautify your island. He doesn’t appear every day, however.

During the Nature Day festivities, Tom Nook will offer special Nook Miles+ tasks. These are all nature-themed, focusing on tasks like planting trees or making crafts out of plants. One nature task per day will grant you a whopping 5X Nook Miles multiplier, so it’s an easy way to rack up your points.

Purchasing some of Leif’s shrub starters is an easy way to complete some of these tasks, and once you’ve finished your first one you can talk to Tom Nook for a reward. He’ll give you a DIY recipe for hedges, which essentially serve as decorative fences. And who doesn’t want a nice backyard with some privacy hedges for those sauna parties?

The 1.2.0 update that introduced Nature Day also brought a few other surprises. Redd the art dealer is stopping by the island, letting you look for which of his wares are legit masterpieces so you can add them to Blathers’ museum. The update also lowered interest rates for some reason.