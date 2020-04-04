Animal Crossing: New Horizons insects guide and complete list

Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Switch has 80 different insects to collect. In this guide, we’ll show you how, when, and where to catch every bug.

To master the art of bug catching, you’ll need to snag every insect, which can spawn at various locations and different times. Some of them also require items and locations like tree stumps or hybrid flowers before they’ll appear on your island. We’ve specified those requirements in our table below.

All this information is available in your Critterpedia, but only after you’ve caught a bug. The Critterpedia will also note whether or not Blathers has the bug in the museum yet, as denoted by an owl icon that appears to the left of the bug’s name when you highlight it.

We’ve compiled information about all of the bugs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons below.

