Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ latest patch fixes the villager adoption bug and others

Animal Crossing: New Horizons got another patch Thursday morning, fixing one of the peskiest bugs in the game.

Previously, players who adopted villagers through specific means had a chance of getting their housing plots bugged. Nobody would move in, and it would just say “’s new home.” The new patch has fixed this, though any villagers that bugged out will not be moving in. The glitched housing plot will simply open up as normal plot that a new villager can move into. An in-game day may need to pass after downloading the update for the plot to fix itself.

The patch also addressed a bug that made it so some players couldn’t continue progression after deleting a character, as well as a bug that made Wilbur take your Bells and Nook Miles when buying things from him on Mystery Island Tours.

Nintendo also fixed several other bugs that went unspecified in the patch notes, as translated from Japanese via Google Translate. However, players have noted that the update did not address a troubling balloon-related issue. According to multiple sources, if players complete the “It’s Raining Treasure!” Nook Mileage task by shooting down 300 balloons, no more will spawn after that. This is especially troubling, as players need Sky Eggs for Bunny Day, and many players are seeking out Cherry-blossom Petal recipes, which drop from balloons.

The housing plot glitch got fixed several days after initially being reported, so it’s likely that a fix for the balloon glitch will also come soon, hopefully before the events end.

Nintendo Switch consoles are often sold out, but you can still pick up the handheld-only Switch Lite, which is perfect for portable gaming.