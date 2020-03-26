Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nook Mileage rewards list

Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ main achievement system is Nook Mileage.

As you complete various goals around your island on Nintendo Switch, you’ll receive Nook Miles as well as titles to decorate your passport with. If you’re lacking the Miles to order a new piece of furniture or a fresh DIY recipe, take a look at our list of Nook Mileage rewards to see what you can do to get some more.

Some of the tasks, like Fruit Roots, will give more Nook Miles as you complete them, but you can complete them out of order. For example, Fruit Roots rewards 100 Nook Miles for planting the first tree, 200 Nook Miles for the second, 300 Nook Miles for the third, 500 Nook Miles for the fourth, and 700 Nook Miles for the fifth.

Check out a list of all the Nook Mileage tasks below. There are some blanks in the table, but as we discover more rewards and tasks, we’ll update it.

[Ed. note: Despite the similar name, don’t confuse these with Nook Miles+, which are smaller tasks to complete every day.]

