Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nook Miles Tickets and islands guide

Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Switch has a new currency called Nook Miles, which you earn from completing achievements.

With 2,000 Nook Miles, you can buy a Nook Miles Ticket from the Nook Stop at Resident Services. Take the ticket to the airport, and you can fly off to a deserted island to harvest resources like wood, stone, or Iron Nuggets. You can also recruit villagers from these islands to come and live on yours.

The islands that you find may look similar in layout, but the fruit and the villager you can find on your island are always random.

What should you look for on Nook Miles islands? Several things!

Fruit that isn’t native to your own island is a good place to start. You can sell this foreign fruit for 500 Bells (as opposed to 100 Bells), and it’s also worth bringing some back to plant and become trees on your own island.

Eating any fruit will also let you dig up entire trees to bring back with you. While powered up by the fruit, you’ll be able to dig up the tree, leaving it intact to be replanted elsewhere.

Eating one fruit will let you dig up one tree with your shovel, so consider bringing a bunch of your island’s native fruit to eat. By doing this, you can bring in a large, steady supply of foreign fruit to sell back on your island.

If you have any open housing lots on your island, you can invite any of the villagers you find on Nook Miles island to come stay with you. Each island will have one villager, unless your town is full. If you’re unable to host any new villagers, there won’t be an animal on the island.

There’s also a chance you may run into an island with a large river surrounding a small piece of land covered in rocks. These will all be money rocks. That means you can make up to 16,000 Bells from hitting each with a shovel. To get to the rock-covered land, you’ll have to eat a fruit, break a rock on the outside of the river, and use the newly opened spot to pole vault on to the center island.

As the name says, it’s an island filled with bamboo. Eat fruit and dig up the bamboo to bring it home. You can also find bamboo shoots here, which are useful for some D.I.Y crafting. Bamboo thickets provide bamboo when you hit them with a Stone Axe, and the bamboo is a requirement for craft, well, bamboo furniture.

This island has layered cliffs in the center, resembling a fish fin. Here you can catch sharks and ocean sunfish from the water. This island can bring in a ton of money if you farm the sharks. As of right now, we’re unsure if this island only pops up during the months these fish spawn, or if these islands can pop up at any time.

This island will be filled with hybrid rose colors. Rare butterflies will spawn around these flowers. You can catch the butterflies for a profit, or use your pocket space to bring these rare hybrid flowers back to your island. Just use a shovel on the flower to dig it up and bring it home.

Unlike the hybrid rose island, these won’t have butterflies. It looks like any flowers can appear, with each island focusing on one type of hybrid flower. So far, players have reported windflowers and tulips.

Depending on the season, tarantulas or scorpions will spawn on this island. This island will start showing up at 7 p.m., when the two critters start spawning normally. Being bitten will just make you wake up on the island, so you can keep trying over and over. Both of these bugs sell for 8,000 Bells each, making this one of the most lucrative islands.

Trash items like boots, cans, and tires are the only things you catch from the water surrounding this type of island. It can be useful for finishing the “Trash Fishin’” Nook Mileage achievement and farm the items you need for DIY recipes.

