Animal Crossing: New Horizons PSA: Throw your fish and bugs on the ground

Animal Crossing is a series about taking your time and savoring the moment, which means that things slow down during the night. Villagers go to sleep, stores close — but you don’t have to. Still, there used to be a limit to how much you could do without running into problems.

If you wanted to fish and stock up for the morning, for example, you totally could … until you ran out of inventory space on your character. You always had the option to use storage in your home, but that would be a hassle come sunrise, when you’d have to move all your goods to the store or the museum. Most of us would end up throwing things back in the water if they weren’t valuable, or would simply stop fishing altogether once it got late enough.

In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you don’t have to do that. Because the game allows you to display your items on the overworld, whether that’s furniture or pets, you can simply … just throw your fish or bugs on the ground. No in-fiction harm will come to them, either. The game will put your fish or bugs in little tanks, or huge pools, depending on the size of your catch.

Magic pocket fits Great White Shark. Also somehow, a pool for said shark. #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/vM9yd4vIyY

So, you can just start a giant stockpile near where you want to move the goods in the morning. It’ll look cool, and you won’t have to throw anything back. You can make separate piles for things you want to sell, and things you want to give to Blathers at the museum. Nice.

