Animal Crossing: New Horizons Resident Services Building Unlock Guide — How To Get Isabelle To Your Island

While the Resident Services tent works well for the first week or so on the island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, it starts to lack the resources to accommodate your villagers as your lovely home begins to change from deserted island to bustling coastal town. In response to this expanding scope, Nook decides to upgrade from a tent to a building fully equipped to manage a proper town.

Below we detail the step-by-step process of upgrading the Resident Services tent to a real building.

You may be eager to get your Resident Services building up and running, but unfortunately, the only way to upgrade it is with time. After a week or so (for us, it happened on the sixth day), Tom Nook will announce that the Resident Services building will go under construction the following day. It will be completed a day after that (so the eighth day in our case).

Once the tarp comes down, the town square is upgraded with pavement and a new bulletin board. Isabelle will also join the staff at the Resident Services, and you can discuss issues about villagers with her, as well as change the town flag and tune. She will also be in charge of the morning announcements from this point on, bringing her cute smile and warmth to each day.

Although the Nook Stop machine was unavailable during construction, it won’t reset your streak if you have one. You’ll receive a bonus of 500 Nook Miles, and your streak for checking the machine will continue, though it caps out at seven or more days and 300 Nook Miles per day. There will be even more items to purchase using Nook Miles, too, with the first one you want to pick up being an inventory upgrade for 8,000 Miles.