Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update 1.1.4 Adjusts Egg Spawn Rate

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons community has been up to its stylish haircuts in eggs over the last week, but a new update to the game calms it down with the egg output. According to the official patch notes for version 1.1.4, which you can read below, the “appearance rate” of Bunny Day egg drops has been adjusted through April 11.

Reports of the new egg drop rate first came from Siliconera prior to the patch’s English translation. The adjusted drop rate will be in effect until April 11, then go back to a higher drop rate on Bunny Day proper, which is April 12. Though you may already have all the eggs you need, it does make sense for them to become more commonplace on the holiday itself.

During the Bunny Day festivities, you can find eggs scattered throughout the island in all the areas you would usually farm for regular resources. An egg might pop out of the water on your fishing line, for example, or you could dig one up instead of a fossil. Then you can use them to craft special holiday-themed items. But with the egg rate so high, players have been a little annoyed–the rate of fish spawns had been particularly difficult to deal with prior to the update.

The patch also fixes a bug that prevented players from receiving the correct sculpture after giving scarab beetles to Flick. Nintendo has been issuing updates to Animal Crossing on a pretty frequent basis, with the last one having come just last week to fix a bug with balloons.

Some recent oddities aren’t the fault of bugs, though, like a seasonal change having a big impact on tarantula farming. Still, there are plenty of ways to make money in Animal Crossing, including playing the stalk market.

Check out the full patch notes below.

