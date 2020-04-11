Animal Crossing: New Horizons update brings much-needed Bunny Day tweak

We are currently in the midst of the first seasonal event for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Dubbed Bunny Day, the event references Easter by introducing players to a rabbit visitor name Zipper T. Bunny, who has hidden eggs around players’ islands. Those eggs, once hunted down, can be used a variety of limited-time crafting recipes.

Eggs can be hidden in a variety of places – they can be fished from rivers and oceans, dug up from the ground, shaken from trees, collected from rocks, and quite literally shot out of the sky. The problem, for a lot of players, is that they’re finding a ton of eggs when they want to be finding other things, whether it’s fossils from the ground or fish from the water.

It’s been a point of contention for Animal Crossing fans online, but thankfully, Nintendo has pushed a new update to New Horizons that should fix this issue. The update brings the game to version 1.1.4, and like some of the previous updates for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, there isn’t a whole lot to this one.

Still, the patch notes over on Nintendo of Japan’s website detail an important change, saying that the appearance rate of some eggs has been adjusted until April 11th, 2020. This, presumably, means that the egg appearance rate has been decreased, with Nintendo noting that eggs will be easier to collect on Easter day – April 12th.

So, if you’re drowning under a flood of eggs, this update may give you some breathing room while giving those who have yet to complete their egg set items one final day to collect a bunch of eggs. The update is live here in the US, so be sure to save and exit your game so you can download and apply it.