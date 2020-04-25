Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update Brings Redd The Art Dealer, Leif, Nature Day, And Museum Expansion

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has received a huge update, introducing two new merchants to the game. It expands the already extensive museum and rolls out the first of a host of planned events for the next few months, including its Earth Day event called Nature Day. As of April 23, the free content update has introduced both Leif and Jolly Redd into the pool of visiting merchants.

Leif’s Garden Shop will stock all sorts of flora, including tree saplings, unique seeds, and a variety of colorful shrubs to spruce up your island. Jolly Redd will set up shop on his ship, which will occasionally dock on your island. There you’ll be able to purchase artworks and sculptures for bells, as well as uniquely colored furniture for your home. In line with previous Animal Crossing entries, you’ll have to determine what artworks are real and which are fake. Genuine art can then be donated to the museum, which will now feature a whole new wing dedicated to your sculptures and artworks for display.

The update ushered in the first of multiple events over the next two months, starting with Nature Day. From todaythrough May 1, you can earn additional Nook Miles Points by completing nature-friendly challenges, such as planting trees and watering plants. You can check out the full event schedule here.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been a hit for Nintendo, and it’s easy to see why. In our Animal Crossing: New Horizons 9/10 review, critic Kallie Plagge praised its improvements and breadth of content, saying, “New Horizons certainly came at the right time, and its strengths are particularly comforting right now. I’m as excited to see what random events await me each morning as I am glad to have it during hard times, and that’s sure to keep me coming back for the foreseeable future.”